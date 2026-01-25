Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

