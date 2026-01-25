pippin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIPPIN)

pippin (PIPPIN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. pippin has a market capitalization of $331.98 million and $47.84 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pippin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One pippin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.39 or 1.00016056 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pippin Profile

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. The official website for pippin is pippin.love. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou.

pippin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.32801392 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $34,541,073.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pippin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pippin using one of the exchanges listed above.

