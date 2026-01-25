Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,615,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $190.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

