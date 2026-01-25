DeAgentAI (AIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20.85 Million

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DeAgentAI has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeAgentAI has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $11.53 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeAgentAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.39 or 1.00016056 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Token Profile

DeAgentAI’s launch date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. The official website for DeAgentAI is deagent.ai.

Buying and Selling DeAgentAI

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,830,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.21346323 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $12,510,928.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeAgentAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeAgentAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

