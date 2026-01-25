Loaded Lions (LION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $741.35 Thousand

Loaded Lions (LION) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Loaded Lions token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loaded Lions has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loaded Lions has a market cap of $184.84 million and approximately $741.35 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.39 or 1.00016056 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Loaded Lions

Loaded Lions launched on March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,500 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc. The official website for Loaded Lions is loadedlions.com.

Loaded Lions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00604088 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $759,421.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loaded Lions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loaded Lions using one of the exchanges listed above.

