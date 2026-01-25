MultiBank Group ($MBG) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, MultiBank Group has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MultiBank Group token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. MultiBank Group has a market cap of $40.08 million and approximately $31.82 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.39 or 1.00016056 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MultiBank Group launched on July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. MultiBank Group’s official website is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 189,456,981.82065527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.31226104 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,958,212.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiBank Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiBank Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

