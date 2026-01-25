Tagger (TAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.20 Million

Tagger (TAG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Tagger token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tagger has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Tagger has a market capitalization of $42.20 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tagger alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.39 or 1.00016056 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tagger

Tagger’s genesis date was December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. The official website for Tagger is www.tagger.pro. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai.

Buying and Selling Tagger

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00038095 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $3,151,894.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tagger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tagger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tagger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tagger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tagger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.