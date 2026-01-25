Story (IP) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Story (IP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Story has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Story has a total market cap of $576.11 million and $91.62 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Story coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Story

Story’s genesis date was February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,022,701,141 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official website is www.story.foundation. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Story

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,022,684,840 with 349,157,753 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 2.30787378 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $104,088,876.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Story should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Story using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

