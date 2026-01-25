CannabisCoin One Day Volume Hits $11.25 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $71.83 thousand and approximately $11.25 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,494.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.00 or 0.00662188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.72 or 0.00545478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00407180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00078796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00013001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.