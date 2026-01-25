Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Sells 16,350 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises about 5.2% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $586.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

More Wintrust Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and record profit: WTFC reported EPS of $3.15, topping estimates, and published commentary highlighting record net income and solid credit metrics—this is the core reason shares rallied earlier in the week. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 earnings beat and record profit: WTFC reported EPS of $3.15, topping estimates, and published commentary highlighting record net income and solid credit metrics—this is the core reason shares rallied earlier in the week. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the board approved a 10% raise to a $0.55 quarterly dividend (payable Feb 19; record Feb 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and supporting income-focused investor demand. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase: the board approved a 10% raise to a $0.55 quarterly dividend (payable Feb 19; record Feb 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and supporting income-focused investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets: multiple firms raised price targets and maintained buy ratings (TD Cowen to $177, DA Davidson to $172), reflecting the stronger-than-expected results and improving outlook for loan growth. Analyst Target Increases

Analysts lifted targets: multiple firms raised price targets and maintained buy ratings (TD Cowen to $177, DA Davidson to $172), reflecting the stronger-than-expected results and improving outlook for loan growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlook: Wintrust is targeting mid? to high?single?digit loan growth for 2026 while aiming to keep margins stable—positive for medium-term revenue but reliant on execution and rate/macro conditions. Outlook Coverage

Management outlook: Wintrust is targeting mid? to high?single?digit loan growth for 2026 while aiming to keep margins stable—positive for medium-term revenue but reliant on execution and rate/macro conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context: WTFC reached a 12?month high after the earnings beat, which can concentrate short?term trading and volatility as investors rotate profits. 12?Month High Note

Technical/market context: WTFC reached a 12?month high after the earnings beat, which can concentrate short?term trading and volatility as investors rotate profits. Negative Sentiment: Top-line miss/dispersion in metrics: while EPS beat, reported revenue was lower than some street estimates, creating mixed interpretation of the quarter and giving traders a reason to sell into strength. Higher trading volume today suggests profit?taking after the run?up. Analyst Commentary

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.