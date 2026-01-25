Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short High Yield $SJB

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 393,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SJB stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years. SJB was launched on Mar 21, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.