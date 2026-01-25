Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Purchases 44,075 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 3.3% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of ANF opened at $96.15 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

