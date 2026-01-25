Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 150,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VYM stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.