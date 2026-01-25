ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO Sells $12,797.70 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $12,797.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 330,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,196,672.78. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90.

On Wednesday, December 17th, David Sherry sold 11,672 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $1,229,061.60.

On Monday, November 17th, David Sherry sold 833 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $71,804.60.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 2.2%

TTAN opened at $92.49 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Featured Articles

