UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $10.26 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic upside — The Brex acquisition accelerates Capital One’s push into AI-enabled business payments, spend management and stablecoin-capable payments, expanding addressable markets (management cites a target of up to $2T in business payments). Article Title

Strategic upside — The Brex acquisition accelerates Capital One’s push into AI-enabled business payments, spend management and stablecoin-capable payments, expanding addressable markets (management cites a target of up to $2T in business payments). Positive Sentiment: Investor/manager interest — Some institutional investors and managers are publicly buying COF on the pullback, signaling conviction in the company’s longer-term fintech strategy. Article Title

Investor/manager interest — Some institutional investors and managers are publicly buying COF on the pullback, signaling conviction in the company’s longer-term fintech strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — Revenue topped estimates and grew strongly year-over-year (helpful for top-line momentum), but the company reported an adjusted EPS shortfall versus consensus. That leaves fundamentals mixed in the near term. Article Title

Mixed quarter — Revenue topped estimates and grew strongly year-over-year (helpful for top-line momentum), but the company reported an adjusted EPS shortfall versus consensus. That leaves fundamentals mixed in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics — The Brex purchase is a mix of cash and Capital One stock (roughly half/half), which preserves cash but introduces share issuance and potential near-term dilution. Article Title

Deal mechanics — The Brex purchase is a mix of cash and Capital One stock (roughly half/half), which preserves cash but introduces share issuance and potential near-term dilution. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and cost pressure — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus, driven by higher expenses and increased credit-loss provisions, which is the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure. Article Title

Earnings miss and cost pressure — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus, driven by higher expenses and increased credit-loss provisions, which is the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price-target trims — Several firms adjusted price targets and reiterated concerns around integration, credit and regulatory risk; that analyst reaction amplifies near-term downside risk. Article Title

Analyst caution and price-target trims — Several firms adjusted price targets and reiterated concerns around integration, credit and regulatory risk; that analyst reaction amplifies near-term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Traders are selling on the combination of the EPS miss and the large acquisition, increasing volume and volatility as investors weigh near-term headwinds against long-term strategy. Article Title

Capital One Financial Trading Down 7.5%

COF stock opened at $217.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 298,895 shares of company stock valued at $67,111,541 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.