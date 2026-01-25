UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 44,452 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,452 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 520,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,220. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 23,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $655,233.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,620 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,370. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

