The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.3% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Large overseas order wins: reports say U.S. Commerce-assisted foreign government procurement contracts surged to $244 billion in 2025, led by Boeing’s big increase in jetliner orders — this implies stronger backlog and revenue visibility. US Commerce-assisted foreign contracts jump to $244 billion in 2025 on Boeing order gains
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Boeing leading the $244B Commerce-assisted contract surge, reinforcing buyer interest and supporting investor optimism about order momentum. Boeing Leads $244 Billion US Overseas Contract Surge, Nearly Triple 2024 Levels: Report
- Positive Sentiment: Broker/TV bullishness: recent pieces note strong Wall Street sentiment (some strong-buy ratings) and high-profile endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer), which can attract momentum buyers into BA ahead of earnings. Jim Cramer on Boeing: “It’s my favorite stock in the charitable trust”
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar focus: multiple previews remind investors Q4 results are due Jan. 27 — this keeps the stock sensitive to guidance/aircraft delivery metrics but doesn’t predict direction. Dear Boeing Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 27
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews: Zacks and TipRanks pieces outline key metrics to watch (deliveries, backlog, cash flow) and summarize mixed analyst estimates — useful for earnings prep but not a clear buy/sell signal by itself. Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts’ Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings caution: commentary (Seeking Alpha) warns investors to be cautious ahead of earnings due to execution and margin risks — this raises the chance of a pullback if Boeing misses or issues weak guidance. Boeing Before Earnings: You Might Want To Be Cautious
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/certification watch: FAA has flagged certification issues for new MAX variants; although some analysts downplay FAA as the main roadblock, lingering certification or delivery delays remain a material downside risk. “I Don’t Think FAA is the Roadblock,” Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Gains as FAA Points Out Certification Issues
Insider Transactions at Boeing
In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $252.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boeing Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
