Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,055,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 442,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 3.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.60.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

