Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 21.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) traded down 21.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,621,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 312,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Trading Down 13.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

