Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.40, but opened at $144.05. Wacoal shares last traded at $144.05, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Wacoal Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.