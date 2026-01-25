TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives $170.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.6364.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $768,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,381.55. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock worth $2,638,371 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2,434.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SNX opened at $153.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.