Popular (BPOP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $811.5530 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $121.97 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $299,043.36. This represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $2,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 117.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 63.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

