Triumph Financial (TFIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $110.71 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 1.48. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,549.76. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

