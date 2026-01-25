Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $73.6880 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.55 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $518.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGC. Zacks Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

