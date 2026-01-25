Beazley (LON:BEZ) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,280 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,025.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,074.17.

Get Beazley alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEZ

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Company Profile

BEZ opened at GBX 1,159.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 853.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 864.62. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 750 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,199.

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.