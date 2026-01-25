IRHOU’s (NASDAQ:IRHOU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

IRHOU’s (NASDAQ:IRHOU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 26th. IRHOU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During IRHOU’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IRHOU Stock Performance

IRHOU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. IRHOU has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

