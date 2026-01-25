Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) Plans to Raise $200.00 million in January 29th IPO

Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) expects to raise $200.00 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,526,315 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Ethos Technologies Inc. generated $344.06 million in revenue and $56.14 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $1.20 billion.

Ethos Technologies Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Our mission is to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale.Â To achieve this mission, we built Ethos, a three-sided technology platform that transforms the buying, selling, and risk management experience of life insurance for consumers, agents, and carriers alike.Â We operate a vertically integrated platform transforming how life insurance is bought and sold throughÂ end-to-endÂ distribution, underwriting, and policy administration. Our platform is natively built on a unified data infrastructure and our technology allows for continuous platform improvement, creating network effects as we scale. Ethos is a technology company transforming the life insurance industry. We have built a vertically integrated technology platform that makes life insurance accessible, affordable, and transparent for everyone. Since inception, we have activated over 500,000 policies, and as of SeptemberÂ 30, 2025, we had over 10,000 active selling agents and several active carriers on our platform. Through our three-sided technology platform, we serve a growing ecosystem of consumers, agents, and carriers, each of which benefits from the scale,Â ease-of-use,Â and efficiency of our platform. This creates strong network effects that drive our continued growth. We serve the following constituents through our digital platform: Consumers:Â We remove the friction from buying life insurance with a 100% digital application and underwriting process that includes transparent pricing, a few health questions driven by our proprietary underwriting engine instead of lengthy and invasive medical exams, and decisions in minutes for almost all consumers. â€? Agents:Â Our platform is designed to enable agents to sell more policies and get paid quickly across a broad portfolio of products. We provide agents with an Agent OS that streamlines quoting, application submission, and policy management. Agents generate their own leads and refer customers to our platform, either through agent-assisted applications or dedicated microsites or links, and all Ethos policies sold through agents are ultimately activated on our platform. This reduces case management work and streamlines payments infrastructure, all of which substantially increase an agentâ€™s time available to prospect and sell. â€? Carriers:Â We help life insurance carriers expand their consumer and agent reach in a manner designed to optimize risk selection and profitability, as carriers assume the insurance risk of the underlying policies. We do not assume balance sheet risk for the policies on our platform. Our technology platform is fully digital and vertically integrated. We simplify the insurance value chain from distribution to underwriting, activation, payments, and administration. Combining key elements of the insurance sales and administrative process into a singular platform enables us to build insurance products quickly, dynamically adjust underwriting and pricing, and rapidly iterate to deliver a delightful consumer and agent experience. Our platform makes the application process faster and more accessible for consumers and agents while reducing errors, including by validating disclosures against third-party data in real-time. Our proprietary underwriting engine leverages predictive and real-time data acquired with the consent of the applicant to create a bespoke information graph that allows us to instantly assess risk and deliver quick, competitively priced policies with high approval rates. Once issued, our cloud-native policy administration system provides consumers with seamless servicing and billing. The unified,Â end-to-endÂ nature of our platform enables us to collect and analyze granular data across the entire consumer and agent journey. We then identify patterns across cohorts to continuously optimize our underwriting and improve conversion and platform usability. Our technology platform is extensible, demonstrated by our ability to launch and scale new life insurance and estate planning products. This has enabled us to expand our offerings from just one product in 2019 to ten (10) as of December 31, 2024. We have launched multiple Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, and Indexed Universal Life Insurance products, as well as Wills & Estate Planning and Supplemental Health Insurance products. As a result, we have achieved significant scale with broad demographic and geographic distribution. We have activated over 500,000 policies, and these consumers come from a wide range of educational backgrounds, income levels, and ages, consistent with our mission of democratizing access to life insurance. Our technology platform continuously improves as we scale and collect data, which further refines underwriting accuracy, pricing efficiency, and our platform engagement strategy to create durable network effects. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2025. (Note: Ethos Technologies Corp. disclosed the terms for its IPO – 10.53 million shares at a price range of $18.00 to $20.00 – to raise $199.99 million, if priced at the $19.00 mid-point of its range, in an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 20, 2026.) “.

Ethos Technologies Corp. was founded in 2016 and has employees. The company is located at 90 New Montgomery Street, Suite 1500 San Francisco, CA 94105 and can be reached via phone at (415) 915-0665 or on the web at http://www.ethos.com.

