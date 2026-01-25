Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $42.5770 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 23.18%.The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $38.23 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $816.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSBC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Star Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

