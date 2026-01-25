Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD opened at $36.65 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 5,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

