Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

