Martin Pike Acquires 30,000 Shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pike acquired 30,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £29,100.

Gateley Stock Down 0.8%

GTLY stock opened at GBX 96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.08. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 and a 12 month high of GBX 142. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gateley

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

