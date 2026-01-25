Potlatch (PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $232.8140 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Potlatch had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $314.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. On average, analysts expect Potlatch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Potlatch Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.09. Potlatch has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,278 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $128,923.74. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 73,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,323.85. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $162,191.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,822.20. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 43,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,897 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Potlatch

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Potlatch by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Potlatch in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the third quarter worth $223,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Potlatch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

