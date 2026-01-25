South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Earnings on Monday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $54.1140 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, January 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $666.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $43.25.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut South Plains Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

