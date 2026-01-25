Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 210 to GBX 250 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QLT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 183 to GBX 198 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,936.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 201.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

In related news, insider Alison Morris purchased 13,857 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £24,804.03. Also, insider Chris Hill acquired 28,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £49,956.48. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

