Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Raised to GBX 565

Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 to GBX 565 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mears Group

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group Company Profile

LON MER opened at GBX 357.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £294.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 310 and a 12 month high of GBX 421.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90.

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.