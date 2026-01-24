Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $25.24. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.1650, with a volume of 73,681 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Trading Up 1.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited is a leading global agribusiness group with a diversified portfolio spanning palm oil cultivation, edible oils, sugar, flour milling, and oilseed crushing. Headquartered in Singapore, the company engages in the processing, refining, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, serving both consumer and industrial markets. Its core products include a wide range of edible oils, specialty fats, and oleochemicals used across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Founded in 1991 by Kuok Khoon Hong and a consortium of agricultural entrepreneurs, Wilmar International has grown through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to establish a vertically integrated supply chain.

