AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 418,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 412,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
AnalytixInsight Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.64.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. The company holds a 49% interest in Marketwall SRL, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. In addition, it offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media through its online portals and Connect platform; and system integration services for the workforce management industry.
