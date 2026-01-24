Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $15.50. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a Norway?based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communication services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed?line broadband, pay?TV solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. Through its network infrastructure, Telenor serves both retail and enterprise customers, delivering digital solutions that span cloud services, managed network operations and cybersecurity.

The company’s operations extend across Northern Europe and selected Asian markets.

