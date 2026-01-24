Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.69. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 17,557 shares changing hands.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AHCHY) is one of China’s leading cement manufacturers, specializing in the production and sale of cement, clinker and related building materials. Headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the company operates an integrated network of production facilities that serve residential, commercial and infrastructure markets across multiple regions in China. Its product portfolio covers a broad range of cement types, including ordinary portland cement, blended cement and special-purpose cements for roads and high?performance construction projects.

Established in 1997 as part of the Anhui Conch Group’s expansion into building materials, Anhui Conch Cement was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003.

