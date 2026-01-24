Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and traded as high as $35.05. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS: SOIEF) is a leading global provider of integrated bulk-liquid logistics services. The company specializes in the transportation, storage and distribution of bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and other specialty liquids. Its core operations encompass deep-sea parcel tankers, tank containers and terminal storage facilities, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions for chemical producers, distributors and end users.

The company’s main business divisions include Stolt Tankers, which operates one of the world’s largest parcel tanker fleets; Stolthaven Terminals, offering bonded and non-bonded storage at key chemical hubs; and Stolt Tank Containers, providing land-based and intermodal tank-container transport.

