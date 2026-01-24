Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0222. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.0222, with a volume of 444,873 shares trading hands.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products derived from the cannabis plant. The company maintains a proprietary library of natural and synthetic cannabinoids and is advancing a range of preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting central nervous system, oncology and rare disease indications. Its efforts aim to leverage the therapeutic potential of cannabinoid molecules to address unmet medical needs.

In pursuit of its research objectives, Cannabis Sativa collaborates with academic institutions, contract research organizations and biopharmaceutical partners.

