Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.33. Sabre shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 3,798,228 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Sabre Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabre by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sabre by 265.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Featured Stories

