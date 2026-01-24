Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 13.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company. Its operating segment includes Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

