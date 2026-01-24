Head to Head Contrast: Netskope (NTSK) & The Competition

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Netskope to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Netskope and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netskope N/A N/A N/A Netskope Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netskope and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netskope $538.27 million -$354.51 million -152.90 Netskope Competitors $278.87 million -$64.10 million -9.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Netskope has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Netskope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

56.7% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netskope and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netskope 1 1 15 1 2.89 Netskope Competitors 93 195 216 11 2.28

Netskope currently has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.26%. Given Netskope’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netskope has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Netskope beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era. Organizations rely on our Netskope One platform to provide profound contextual intelligence into their data and digital interactions, securing them with precision, without sacrificing the digital experience. We leverage our patented technologies to enable dynamic, granular context-aware policies that allow us to protect sensitive data, stop threats, support regulatory compliance, and elevate the digital experience. By converging advanced security and modern networking capabilities with deep analytics, based on our analysis of IDC data, we believe our unified solution addresses a large total addressable market that is projected to reach $138.9 billion by 2028, growing at a 16.8% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) from 2024 to 2028, providing us with a sustained and durable opportunity. We believe we are in the early days of addressing the nascent market opportunity for AI security that we project will grow to $30.8 billion by 2028, contributing an incremental $9.9 billion to our estimated total addressable market by 2028. Organizations today operate in a digital landscape that is heterogeneous and highly connected. It is comprised of globally dispersed users and non-human entities such as devices, applications, automated systems, and AI agents that interact with each other and a plethora of managed and unmanaged Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) applications, websites, AI, private applications, and other ecosystem applications across data centers and private and public clouds. With this new digital landscape, enterprises need a security and networking platform that can handle these far more complex, distributed, and dynamic sets of connections-all with more advanced security measures-to keep the organization, its people, and its data safe. The substrate for this digital landscape is the modern internet. No longer just a collection of static web pages of the 2000-2010 era, it is dynamic, interactive, and data-rich, and powered by the cloud and AI. In addition, continuously evolving technologies, such as AI, are voraciously consuming organizational data but also generating it at unprecedented scale. This data is increasingly spread across the cloud and shadow IT systems and accessed by human and non-human entities worldwide, beyond locked down on-premises corporate IT environments. Data is the lifeblood of modern organizations, but protecting it and the broader organization has never been more difficult. Meanwhile, cyber adversaries are leveraging cloud and AI technologies to launch widespread and sophisticated attacks. Ransomware-as-a-Service groups have emerged, deploying an onslaught of rapidly morphing attack campaigns. Nefarious actors trick victims into executing commands that infect their machine with malware, such as the LummaStealer campaign that transpired in early 2025. AI advances have armed attackers with new tools, such as deepfakes, to steal data for financial gain, espionage, or digital warfare. Organizations also face significant compliance risk from constantly growing security and data privacy regulations. Legacy appliance-based and first-generation cloud security solutions were designed for a legacy internet and data footprint, where simple rules-based threat detection and block-or-allow policies were sufficient. Moreover, traditional corporate networks were not designed to support the scale, flexibility, performance, and advanced security that is essential in the cloud and AI era. This frustrates users and creates an untenable situation for organizations, forcing them to trade performance for security, or vice versa. In many cases, users may be allowed to directly access an application without security to avoid a bad user experience. The fragmented nature of these legacy solutions, and the way they were architected, fundamentally limits their ability to address the complex and continuously evolving security and networking challenges that are the new reality for organizations. These tradeoffs hurt security, limit resilience and performance, create greater regulatory risk, and increase operational costs. Architecture is critical when addressing these challenges. Our Netskope One platform uses a unique architecture built from the ground up as a unified platform with a converged security, network, and analytics technology stack that runs on our NewEdge global private cloud network (“NewEdge network”) to deliver highly secure and performant digital interactions. Our Netskope One platform deeply understands the dynamic “language” of the modern internet. This means enabling real-time contextual visibility into, and control over, an organization’s traffic. For example, our Netskope One platform sees if a user is entering sensitive corporate data into a prompt of a personal instance of an application such as Google Gemini or ChatGPT and then coaches or re-directs them towards the corporate instance-in real-time. This sophisticated contextual awareness is critical for safely enabling the widespread adoption of cloud and AI tools that drive business innovation and productivity today. Our Netskope One platform leverages our proprietary AI models to detect, classify, track, and control sensitive data no matter where it is or how it is being used, stop threats no matter where they originate, and improve the digital experience globally whether a human or non-human entity is involved. We solve organizations’ security versus performance tradeoff challenges with our NewEdge network, which is comprised of more than 120 full-compute edge data centers in more than 75 regions, with all of our capabilities available for every customer in every data center. Architected to deliver advanced security capabilities as close to the end user as possible, our NewEdge network greatly reduces the need to re-route traffic back and forth between data centers and provides a seamless, resilient user experience across locations and devices. This enables blazing fast traffic on-ramps and processing and optimized access to critical business applications and content. Our customers rely on us to protect their sensitive data, stop threats, accelerate their digital interactions, and deliver significantly higher operational simplicity. They include some of the largest and most complex organizations around the world and across industries. As of July 31, 2025, we had 4,317 customers, a 21% year-over-year increase from 3,571 customers as of July 31, 2024. As of July 31, 2025, more than 30% of the Fortune 100 and approximately 18% of the Forbes Global 2000 were our customers. As the digital and threat landscape continues to evolve, we have grown rapidly since our inception. Our Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) increased 33% year-over-year to $707 million as of July 31, 2025, compared to $531 million as of July 31, 2024. We have achieved strong retention metrics, as evidenced by our dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”), which increased to 118% as of July 31, 2025, compared to 113% as of July 31, 2024. In addition, our dollar-based gross retention rate (“GRR”) increased to 96% as of July 31, 2025, compared to 95% as of July 31, 2024. In recent periods, we have invested in research and development to drive rapid innovation, leveraging our core platform to serve our customers’ needs and further strengthen our technology leadership. We have also invested in expanding our salesforce and channel partners to pursue attractive growth opportunities both domestically and internationally. Netskope is built to scale. Our principal executive offices are located in Santa Clara, California.

