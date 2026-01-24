Xperi (XPER) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Xperi to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $453.96 million -$14.01 million 37.44 Xperi Competitors $278.87 million -$64.10 million -9.13

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Xperi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14% Xperi Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Xperi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Xperi pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 125.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 Xperi Competitors 93 195 216 11 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.19%. Given Xperi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

