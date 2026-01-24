InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.7150 and last traded at $9.7150. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IIPZF

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 42.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of multi-family residential properties. Its portfolio consists predominantly of mid-rise apartment buildings and townhouse complexes, and the trust emphasizes value-added opportunities by implementing targeted capital upgrades and operational enhancements. InterRent’s in-house property management services cover leasing, maintenance and tenant relations, driving occupancy and rental income growth across its assets.

Headquartered in Ottawa, InterRent REIT maintains a diversified portfolio across key urban and suburban markets in Ontario and Quebec, including Ottawa–Gatineau, Kingston, London and the Outaouais region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.