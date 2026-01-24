AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.0250 and last traded at $6.0250. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of AGL Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGL Energy Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

AGL Energy, originally founded in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light Company, is one of Australia’s longest-standing energy enterprises. Today, the company operates as an integrated energy provider, offering electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Alongside its retail supply business, AGL manages a diverse portfolio of electricity generation assets. Historically, this has included coal-fired power stations such as Loy Yang and Bayswater, complemented by a growing array of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects.

