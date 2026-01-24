ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99. 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.5340.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 4.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank is a leading full-service bank headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with roots tracing back to the 19th century. Formed in 1991 through the merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and Amsterdam-Rotterdam Bank, ABN AMRO went through a period of nationalization in 2008 before returning to the private market via an initial public offering in 2015. The bank operates under the supervision of De Nederlandsche Bank and the European Central Bank, reflecting its role in both domestic and cross-border financial services regulation.

The bank’s core activities span retail banking, private banking, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth management.

