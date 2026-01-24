NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.5450.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited is a leading Australian data centre operator offering carrier-neutral facilities and digital infrastructure services. The company specialises in colocation, interconnection and cloud on-ramp solutions designed to support enterprise, hyperscale and government customers. NEXTDC’s integrated ecosystem enables clients to deploy critical IT workloads in secure, highly available environments while retaining direct access to global cloud providers and network carriers.

With a footprint spanning major metropolitan areas including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, NEXTDC has developed a network of purpose-built data centres, each engineered to meet stringent uptime and energy-efficiency standards.

