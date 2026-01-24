Head-To-Head Analysis: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 0 6 0 2.71 Redwire 2 3 6 0 2.36

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Redwire.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($48.92) -0.11 Redwire $304.10 million 6.77 -$114.32 million ($3.17) -3.93

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Redwire”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertical Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -489.91% Redwire -70.32% -16.24% -7.20%

Risk & Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Redwire on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.